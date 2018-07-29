Marvel’s Runaways is making a run from Hulu to Freeform. The angsty teenage comic series is set to make its broadcast bow with its first season episode after the season finale of Cloak and Dagger on Aug. 2, Deadline has confirmed.

The debut of Runaways on Freeform marks the second Marvel show on the Disney-ABC owned network, the first being the aforementioned Cloak and Dagger. The airing of the first episode Runaways is part of Freeform’s ongoing marketing partnership with Hulu. No word yet on whether additional episodes will air on the network.

The news comes shortly after Disney and 21st Century Fox shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger between the companies first proposed last December. The merger also includes Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s 30% stake in Hulu. Freeform is owned by the Disney–ABC Television Group, which is a division of The Walt Disney Company.

Created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, Runaways follows six teenagers — Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta — who barely can stand one another but who must unite against a common foe: their parents. Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon also star.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.