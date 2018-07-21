Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb is set to announce Friday at San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is coming back for a second season. The 10-episode Season 2 of the Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph led Freeform series will premiere in spring 2019.

The teen superhero saga, based on the comic characters, is the story of the Holt portrayed Tandy Bowen and Joseph played Tyrone Johnson. The two teenagers are from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.

The not unexpected renewal was part of the Ballroom 20 panel that included Holt, Joseph, co-stars Emma Lahana and Ally Maki, showrunner Joe Pokaski and and fellow EP and Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb, who did double duty as the moderator.

The panel started off with a beat thumpin’ highlight reel of the first season of the coming of age series and moved to a Q&A with the enthusiastic audience.

The June 7 premiere episode was Freeform’s best series debut in two and a-half years, since the Pretty Little Liars finale, drawing 4.4 million viewers across all platforms, according to the new L+35 ratings this week. The critically praised show is also the top new cable drama of the summer in the network’s key demos (W18-34 and F12-34) and was Freeform’s highest-ever debut with male viewers (M18-49). It also topped the list of most social new scripted cable series, generating more than 1.5 million engagements across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr.

With one of those blooper reels that SDCC loves, the panel set to included a sneak peek at the final two episodes of Season 1 (you can watch below). In the finale, everything comes to a head for Tandy and Ty as NOLA is thrown into anarchy and the duo rise to the occasion – which means “The Divine Pairing” aim save their city.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.