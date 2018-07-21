We’ll be seeing more of Deke Shaw in the upcoming season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Jeff Ward, who heavily recurred as the character last season, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6 of the ABC drama series.

Ward’s Shaw is the grandson of Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), the son of the couple’s yet-to-born daughter, who was last seen in the Season 5 finale taking off to see the world. He revealed the promotion to EW in an interview with the cast at San Diego Comic-Con.

The series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

The 13-episode Season 6 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere in summer 2019 on ABC.