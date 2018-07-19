Today’s brouhaha over Mark Duplass’ apology for suggesting liberals interested in “crossing the aisle” might consider following the right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro is still going strong. Glenn Beck has just weighed in, if you were waiting (he thinks it’s “sad” that Duplass was “swayed by the mob”).

Last night, Duplass, actor and co-creator (with brother Jay Duplass) of, among other credits, HBO’s Togetherness, in a since-deleted tweet, wrote, “Fellow liberal: If you are interested at all in ‘crossing the aisle’ you should consider following @BenShapiro. I don’t agree with him on much but he’s a genuine person who once helped me for no other reason than to be nice. He doesn’t bend the truth. His intentions are good.”

The anti-Shapiro response was swift, as Twitterdom exploded with some of Shapiro’s greatest crummy hits. “In a free country, if you fail, it’s probably your own fault.” Transgender soldiers are mentally ill. “Nancy Pelosi, with whom I disagree on literally every issue it is possible to disagree on, including the proper use of Botox.” “Trayvon Martin would have turned 21 today if he hadn’t taken a man’s head and beaten it on the pavement before being shot.”

Duplass reconsidered, deleting his original tweet and sending out this apology:

So that tweet was a disaster on many levels. I want to be clear that I in no way endorse hatred, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, or any such form of intolerance. My goal has always been to spread unity, understanding and kindness. But I am going to make mistakes along the way. Sometimes I move too quickly when I get excited, or fail to do enough research, or I don’t communicant myself clearly. I’m really sorry. I now understand that I have to be more diligent and careful. I’m working on that. But, I do believe deeply in bi-partisan understanding and I will continue to do my best to promote peace and decency in the world right now,” he continued. “That said, I hear you. And I want to say thank you to those who reached out with constructive criticism. I have genuinely learned so much and wish everyone all the best.

Shapiro, a radio host and editor of Dailywire.com, responded, “So in 24 hours I apparently went from being a person with good intentions to a racist sexist bigot. Twitter toxifies any attempt to cross the aisle. There’s no conservative Mark could have recommended who wouldn’t receive the same blowback.”

James Gunn, Tom Arnold, author Mark Harris and others offered their takes. Take a look here. And if you want to see a relatively restrained Shapiro, check out his recent appearance on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, posted below.

Another successful struggle session. The sin: humbly suggesting people read those they disagree with. https://t.co/iR44lGj520 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) July 19, 2018

Please note the uniformity of right-wing replies to Mark Duplass's apology: "Well I guess the librul mob got to you." Bigots who cocoon themselves in an endless fantasy of their own oppression are manifestly not worth reaching out to. Some people just need to be opposed. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 19, 2018

I ❤️ Mark Duplass — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 19, 2018

Fellow conservative: If you are interested at all in ‘crossing the aisle’ you should consider following @cjane87, @samharrisorg, and @BretWeinstein. I don’t agree with them on much but getting outside the echo chamber with data-driven people engaging in conversation is useful. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 19, 2018

This is truly depressing. https://t.co/jrkk0WEd9c — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 19, 2018

He didn't say to follow you too asshole so step the fuck away & let my buddy catch his breath or else you're going to have to deal with me. He hasn't been himself lately. This Trump bullshit is making everybody nutty. https://t.co/ISN3NhOBj2 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 19, 2018

Good morning, crazy person https://t.co/EiKXSJQhzH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 19, 2018

Maybe you disagree with Mark Duplass, which is completely fair (personally I think even Ben Shapiro's mother should unfollow him). But that doesn't make Duplass' point-of-view evil. There are a lot of traitors & racists in the country today. Perhaps save the outrage for them. 1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 18, 2018

Not everyone can be right all the time about everything, and, if you think that's possible, then eventually you're going to be standing by yourself, "right," but alone. 2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 18, 2018

We have a President who's an operative for a foreign nation at our helm. We have immigrant children still held without parents. Our election was attacked by Russia and the corrupt GOP is doing everything to make sure we don't put protections in place against it happening again. 3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 18, 2018

Mark Duplass tweeting how you should follow an asshole because he thinks it's the kind thing to do simply can't be the bar for moral outrage. Have a good day. 4/END — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 18, 2018

Obviously I'm not talking about people saying things calmly and straightforwardly. I was reacting to "fuck duplass" and "It makes Mark Duplass an asshole" etc etc (you can find those and many others by searching). That's what I saw when I clicked on the trending topic. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 19, 2018

I believe @MarkDuplass to be an honest decent man who is actually searching for unity. He has his belief as others have theirs but he knows by demonizing one another we will get nowhere. I will get all kinds of opinions about me saying nice things about Mark … 1 https://t.co/OQQ0d5LXNW — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 19, 2018

2. Just as he got for saying nice things about Ben Shapiro. Ben is an Orthodox Jew, a conservative and a constitutional scholar. Because he believes in the bill of rights, he doesn’t shout others down, nor will force his belief on anyone.

It is sad that @MarkDuplass …. 2 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 19, 2018