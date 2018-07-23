The day after Comic-Con wrapped up, one of Batman’s craziest nemesis, an Oscar winning former regular in Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader franchise and the current Batman himself were among the big winners of the latest allocation of feature film tax credits from the state of California’s $330 million annual program.

Warner Bros’ Margot Robbie led and Cathy Yan helmed Birds of Prey snagged the largest incentive this round of the 19 films given the nod by the Golden State with $12.6 million in tax credits. Gary Oldman’s second directorial effort, the historical California drama Flying Horse secured a galloping $5.04 million. That sum from the state makes Horse third among this first big screen round of the fourth year of California’s expanded effort to keep movies in the home of Hollywood.

With $52.2 million in credits on the table this time, Birds of Prey, Darkest Hour’s Oldman’s self-penned late 19th century project about the dark path taken by the photographer who helped develop the moving picture, joined by the likes of Covers, the tightly guarded Flora Greeson penned drama set up at Universal, the Ben Affleck and director Gavin O’Conner reuniting sports drama The Has-Been and Fox TV’s January 27 premiering Rent Live in being rewarded on Monday. Dee the full list and allocations below:

Drawing from the DC Universe, the Christina Hobson written Birds of Prey is a spin-off of sorts of 2016’s Suicide Squad with Robbie’s breakout and baseball bat welding Harley Quinn leading a team of female characters like Black Canary. Produced in part by the I, Tanya star’s LuckyChap single, Birds of Prey is to start filming in the next several months after Robbie is all wrapped on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Serendipitously, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt co-starrer was also handed a hefty allocation by the California Film Commission last year with just over $18 million for Tarantino’s then untitled ninth film.

“Everyone knows incentives are a critical part of the industry these days, as we all find ourselves seeking and comparing the best options available for each film,” said Gary Oldman today of the incentives that Flying Horse were among those awarded. “Without the state’s tax credit program and support from the California Film Commission, the Governor and our lawmakers, it is a certainty that we would not be able to shoot this essential California story in California,” the Best Actor Oscar winner added of his first directing effort since 1997’s Nil By Mouth. “My colleagues and I are simply thrilled for the opportunity to bring this story home.”

For the June 18-22 application period, 43 films put had their names submitted digitally for the tax credits. Among the 19 pics now conditionally approved, 11 of them will actually be shooting outside the LA 30-mile studio zone. Those locations make the projects eligible for at least another 5% in incentive, a figure that goes up in the extension of the program to 2025 that Gov. Jerry Brown inked last month.

The CFC estimates that the employment centric program’s latest set of tax credits will lead to spend of $258.2 million in qualified expenditures in the state. Over a combined 602 shooting days for all 19 projects, approximately 869 cast, 2,357 crew, and 23,000 extras are expected to be getting pay checks on these pics.

The next round of big screen allocations is on the calendar for October 15-19, while the next small screen tax credits application period is November 5-9. Earlier this month, the CFC revealed that the Christian Hendricks’ co-starring NBC show Good Girls and the yet to debut Greg Berlanti produced Lifetime show You would be coming to Cali for their second seasons as much valued relocating series.