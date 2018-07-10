Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Mapplethorpe, Ondi Timoner’s biopic that stars Matt Smith as artist Robert Mapplethorpe. The company is eyeing a late fall release date.

The film, which bowed at the Tribeca Film Festival, explores Mapplethorpe’s life from moments before he and Patti Smith moved into the famed Chelsea hotel in the early ’70s, where he begins photographing its inhabitants and newfound circle of friends including artists and musicians, socialites, film stars and members of the S&M underground. The boundary-pushing work made him one arguably one of the most important artists of the 20th century. Marianne Rendón, John Benjamin Hickey, Mark Moses, Carolyn McCormick, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kerry Butler co-star.

Eliza Dushku, Timoner, Nate Dushku and Richard J Bosner are producers. Peter Palandjian and Sam Maydew are executive producers of the pic, which Timoner co-wrote with Mikko Alanne.

The deal was negotiated by Samuel Goldwyn Films president Peter Goldwyn and Nick Shumaker of

UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.