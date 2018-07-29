Netflix announced today a premiere date for the limited series Maniac during TCA Summer Press Tour. The dark comedy starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill will be released on the streaming service Sept. 21. You can watch a teaser trailer below.

Set in a world somewhat like our own and similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.

Oscar winner Sally Field is set to recur in the 10-episode series which is based on the 2014 Norwegian series. Show creator Patrick Somerville wrote the series and Cary Fukunaga directed all episodes. Here is a teaser: