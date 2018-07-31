Atlas Artists, a subsidiary of Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment, has hired veteran manager/producer Jeff Morrone who is joining the management company led by Dave Fleming, effective immediately. Morrone most recently was at Primary Wave Entertainment.

“Jeff is one of the most respected and experienced managers in town. His keen eye for talent and entrepreneurial vision for his clients make him a natural fit for Atlas Artists,” said Fleming.

Added Morrone, “I’m honored to begin working with Dave, Chuck, and the dynamic team at Atlas, and am excited to bring strategic opportunities in media to our clients and across the Atlas brand.”

Morrone recently left Primary Wave where he had been for the past couple of years, since his previous company, Intellectual Artist Management, merged with Primary Wave’s talent management division. Morrone serves is an executive producer on Sony Television’s LA’s Finest which was recently picked up to series by Charter Communications. The series is headlined and executive produced by Morrone’s client Gabrielle Union, with Primary Wave as one of the production entities.

I hear that Morrone opted to depart Primary Wave and start a new chapter elsewhere after several months of talks about a new contract there did not result in a deal.

“Jeff couldn’t be leaving on better terms,” Primary Wave CEO Larry Mestel said. “We have projects and clients together.”

Morrone was also a producer on the Universal features Atomic Blonde and Breaking In, as well as the BET series Being Mary Jane, which starred Union. In addition to Union, his clients also include Stephan James (Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, Amazon’s Homecoming), Dania Ramirez (CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story), Oscar winner Jim Rash (The Descendants, NBC’s Community), Meagan Good (Screen Gems’ Motivated Seller), Emayatzy Corineldi (CBS’s Redline), and Logan Miller (Love, Simon).

Most of Morrone’s clients are expected to follow him to Atlas Artists.