EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s The Man In The High Castle had a lot of news to drop at Comic-Con today both visually and in terms of the calendar itself — long-term and short-term. Coming off an apocalypse-avoiding Season 2 ending, the alternative history drama toplined by Alexa Davalos and Rufus Sewell just dropped a high-powered new sneak peek at Season 3 during its panel session. (Check it out above.)

The Isa Dick Hackett-executive produced series, based on Philip K. Dick’s 1962 novel in which the Nazis and Imperial Japan won World War II and ruled over a divided America, also revealed that it is not only coming back for Season 3 on October 5 but has been renewed for a fourth season as well.

Having achieved widespread critical acclaim for the Jeff Bezos streaming service, the Emmy-winning MITHC has been touted as one of Prime Video’s most watched series, so a Season 4 pickup makes a lot of sense – even more so when you consider the other series that Amazon has based on Dick’s work.

No word on when that fourth season of MITHC will debut, but if battle-drenched scenes on the streets and in the halls of power, and the Resistance and the S3 tease’s declaration of “Fight For The World You Want” is any indication, there will be a lot to unpack before then – especially as the Reich seeks to unlock access to the multiverse and interdimensional domination.

In what has become an biannual tradition of Comic-Con appearances on both coasts, Davalos, Sewell, and Hackett were back in front of the fans once again. This time they were joined fellow EP Dan Percieval; Stephen Root, who plays Hawthorne Abendsen aka the man in the high castle himself; and series newcomer and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D alum Jason O’Mara.

As in past seasons in 2015 and 2016, all 10 episodes of Season 3 of MITHC will launch simultaneously.