Refresh for latest…: The international box office smorgasbord this weekend was led — outside China — by Universal’s new entry Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again which belted out $42.4M to top the 2008 movie’s start in 34 out of 41 launch markets. The sun-kissed summer sequel, directed by Ol Parker, was first in line at No. 1 in 24 openings. Combined with domestic, the global launch is $76.8M.

The tuneful offshore bow comes in 2nd overall with Universal/Legendary’s Dwayne Johnson-starrer Skyscraper scaling $47.7M in China (via Legendary East) and $27.3M in 67 other overseas markets for a full international weekend of $75M. The movie, which had a disappointing start last session, got a rare slot inside the July Middle Kingdom blackout, opening Friday and coming in below Johnson’s Rampage, but above Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. The international total on Skyscraper, including China, is $132.8M for $179.5M worldwide.

Pirouetting back to this week’s major opener, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again had its best debuts in the UK ($13.1M), Australia ($5M) and Germany ($4.44M). Working the home-field advantage, MM2 scored the biggest musical opening day/weekend of all time in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Hungary. It is also the top Universal opening day/weekend of all time in Norway, Finland and Iceland. There are several majors to come, including Japan and Korea which figured in the Top 5 last time around, while the stars are bright for leg-out potential.

Says Duncan Clark, Universal’s President of International Distribution, “What we’re seeing is the same magic we saw with Mamma Mia! 10 years ago. The filmmakers found a way to bring the original cast and music back to the big screen that felt fresh and unique, with some stellar young additions. The audience reactions from this weekend have been quite amazing and we believe this film will now play throughout the summer, especially among groups and repeat viewers.”

While it won the sequel battle Stateside, Sony’s The Equalizer 2 only opened in a handful of overseas markets this weekend, but came in 30% higher than the original, grossing $3.3M in like-for-likes.

In holdovers, Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation cruised past $100M offshore and $200M worldwide while Incredibles 2 powered up in Korea as the highest Disney Animation/Pixar opening of all time. The overseas cume is approaching $400M with global now at $940.4M to put $1B in sight in the next week or so. Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp continues to pace about 33% above the original as rollout continues.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…