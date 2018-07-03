Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested by anti-corruption investigators and will be charged over his alleged role in the multi-billion-dollar embezzlement of a state investment fund linked to the financing of 2013 Hollywood hit The Wolf Of Wall Street A government task force said Najib’s arrest was connected to a suspicious multi-million-dollar transfer into his bank account from SRC International, a former subsidiary of the fund known as 1MDB. The news of Razak’s arrest comes on the same day his stepson Riza Aziz , founder and CEO of The Wolf Of Wall Street producer Red Granite , was also questioned by Malaysian anti-corruption investigators.

1MDB is the fund U.S. investigators have alleged was used to siphon hundreds of millions of dollars into private investments for Najib and his family including the funding of the Martin Scorsese hit and other films on the Red Granite slate. Following the investigation, Red Granite earlier this year agreed to pay back $60M to the U.S. government but has denied any intentional wrongdoing.