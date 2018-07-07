Season 8 of Game of Thrones won’t hit the masses until 2019 and the HBO fantasy won’t be bringing their dragon slaying fun to Comic-Con later this month, fans are thirsty for a glimpse of what “winter” has in store for them. Luckily, we have Maisie Williams’ Instagram account.

It’s not much, but there may or may not be subtle hints to the photo she posted on the social media platform. It’s a picture of bloody tennis shoes with the caption, “Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep.”

The biggest clue in her collection of hashtags is “#lastwomanstanding” which can hint that she may be the one to take the Iron Throne or she was the last actress that wrapped her scenes. Or maybe Williams is announcing that the vengeful fan favorite Arya Stark has decided on a new kind of footwear for the final season of HBO’s Golden Globe-winning series. Who knows? Until then, feel free to decipher her post for Easter eggs (or should I say dragon eggs?) and cultivate your own theories about the forthcoming season.