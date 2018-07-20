Hot off the heels of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con, CBS’ forthcoming reboot of Magnum P.I. has added actor Tim Kang to the cast as Detective Gordon Katsumoto.

Kang isn’t a stranger to the detective/police series scene at CBS. He is best known for his role as Detective Kimball Cho on The Mentalist. On Magnum P.I., he will play smart and ambitious Detective Gordon Katsumoto, described as an “up-and-comer in the Honolulu PD and nobody better get in his way – especially Thomas Magnum.”

It looks like Katsumoto is gonna be butting heads with Jay Hernandez’s Magnum, wrangling at crime scenes and arguing over dead bodies But in the end, Katsumoto and Magnum are more alike than they care to admit.

In addition to The Mentalist, Kang has appeared in the most recent season of Madam Secretary, the Marvel series Cloak and Dagger as well as Lethal Weapon, American Horror Story, and Chicago Justice. He also had a role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Magnum P.I. premieres on CBS on September 24.