Amy Hill has signed on for a recurring role with a series regular option in Magnum P.I, CBS’ reboot of the classic 1980s show, from Peter Lenkov, Davis Entertainment, CBS TV Studios and Universal TV Studios,

Co-written by Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, the reboot follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. With help from fellow vets Theodore “TC” Calvin and Orville “Rick” Wright, as well as that of disavowed former MI:6 agent Juliet Higgins, Magnum takes on the cases no one else will, helping those who have no one else to turn to.

Hill will play the charming and irreverent Kumu, the cultural curator and de facto “house mom” of Robin’s Nest. (Like Doris Duke’s famous Shangri-La mansion near Honolulu, Robin’s Nest employs a cultural curator to preserve and share Hawaiian knowledge.) Whip-smart, she makes sure neither Magnum nor Higgins get away with anything on “her” property. But if they’re ever in need, Kumu is the first person to offer help from herself and her dozens of cousins, “tutus” (aunties) and neighbors all over Oahu. She’s the funny and tart voice of the islands.

Hill currently recurs on Crazy Ex Girlfriend, UnReal, Preacher and Mom. She’s also a regular on Just Add Magic, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. As a voice actor, she’s been heard as recurring or regular voice characters on numerous animated series or films including American Dad, Lilo and Stitch (film and series), King of the Hill and HBO’s Happily Ever After. She’s repped by SMS Talent.