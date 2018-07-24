Alert the Diplomatic Security Service: There will be four U.S. Secretaries of State on the Season 5 premiere of Madam Secretary.

Related
Hollywood Celebrates 4th Of July With Messages Honoring Immigrants, Encouraging Voting

CBS said today that Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell will appear in the October 7 episode as Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) turns to the former State leaders to ask their advice on how to respond to a delicate situation.

The trio filmed their scenes on July 11, and Albright — America’s first female Secretary of State, who served under President Clinton from 1997-2001 — tweeted this today:

Powell led the State Department from 2001-05 under President George W. Bush, and Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State from 2009-13 under President Obama.

CBS

“Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling,” Madam Secretary executive producer Lori McCreary said. “And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle.”

Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, Željko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Kathrine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe co-star in the political drama. Barbara Hall, McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Morgan Freeman are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Revelations Entertainment.