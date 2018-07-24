Alert the Diplomatic Security Service: There will be four U.S. Secretaries of State on the Season 5 premiere of Madam Secretary.

CBS said today that Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell will appear in the October 7 episode as Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) turns to the former State leaders to ask their advice on how to respond to a delicate situation.

The trio filmed their scenes on July 11, and Albright — America’s first female Secretary of State, who served under President Clinton from 1997-2001 — tweeted this today:

It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni. It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7. pic.twitter.com/68NFcJLMGc — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) July 24, 2018

Powell led the State Department from 2001-05 under President George W. Bush, and Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State from 2009-13 under President Obama.

CBS

“Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling,” Madam Secretary executive producer Lori McCreary said. “And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle.”

Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, Željko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Kathrine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe co-star in the political drama. Barbara Hall, McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Morgan Freeman are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Revelations Entertainment.