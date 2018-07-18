James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse have joined forces to co-produce M3GAN, a horror film to be directed by Housebound helmer Gerald Johnstone. The script is from Luke Cage and American Horror Story scribe Akela Cooper from Wan’s original treatment. Shooting is set to begin in the fall.

The pic centers on a brilliant toy company roboticist who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece. But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with terrifying results.

Wan and Blum will produce, with Atomic’s Michael Clear and Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson executive producing. Judson Scott will oversee for Atomic and Ryan Turek for Blumhouse.