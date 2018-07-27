AT&T Audience Network has set the premiere date for comedy hit Loudermilk’s second season and also scheduled a new feature length documentary chronicling the decay in East St. Louis, Mo., Give Us This Day.

Bobby Farrelly joins the Loudermilk season two as a director. Both Farrelly brothers (Peter and Bobby) will direct episodes of season two. The second season will bow Oct. 16 at 10 PM ET/PT.

The second season begins after a Loudermilk relapse in New Orleans and a falling out with his best friend and sponsor. Ben (Will Sasso) and Loudermilk (Ron Livingston) are back in Seattle trying to piece his world back together. With his “Sober Friends” meeting hijacked, a messy new relationship, and a stumbling start back into writing, Loudermilk is forced to do a little soul searching (which he hates) to decide what he wants from life. While he still has the ability to help those around him, Loudermilk may just find that the person who needs the most work is himself.

Loudermilk is created and executive produced by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort. Bobby Farrelly, Mark Burg, Bart Peters, and Shane Elrod also serve as executive producers. The original comedy is produced by Big Branch Productions.

Documentary “Give Us This Day” will debut Nov. 8 at 10 PM ET/PT. The feature length documentary from Emmy and Peabody award-winning filmmakers Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist tracks a year in East St. Louis, the city with the highest homicide rate in the United States. Told from the perspectives of both police officers and residents, a community plagued by gun violence experiences complex challenges, heartbreak and hope.

AT&T AUDIENCE Network is available on DIRECTV Ch. 239 or U-verse TV Ch. 1114. You can also live stream it on the DIRECTV and U-verse apps and DIRECTV NOW.

