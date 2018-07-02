HBO has picked up to series Los Espookys (working title), its half-hour Spanish-language comedy pilot from Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.

Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Armisen star in the project, fka Mexico City: Only Good Things Happen. Co-written by Armisen, Fabrega and Torres, Los Espookys is set in a strange and dreamy version of present day Mexico City and follows a group of friends turning their love for horror into a peculiar business.

Velasco, an actor, acting coach and casting director, plays Renaldo, the leader of Los Espookys. He’s noble, kind, serene and obsessed with gore. He’s always running out of cellphone minutes.

Mexican actress Ciangherotti (Tiempo Compartido, El Refugio de Los Insomne) plays Ursula, a calm and collected dental assistant. She provides teeth for the group’s monsters. She loves horror and her sister Tati but above all, teeth.

Fabrega, a Brooklyn-based comedian who appeared on Armisen/Broadway Video’s IFC series Portlandia, plays Tati, Ursula’s sister and Los Espookys’ test dummy. She’s constantly juggling several odd jobs, such as breaking in other people’s shoes and testing child safety locks.

Torres, a Brooklyn-based comedian who moved to NYC from El Salvador, is Andres, Renaldo’s best friend. He’s a dark and mysterious heir to a chocolate empire. His only true nemesis is his gorgeous boyfriend.

Armisen is Tico, Renaldo’s reliable uncle who lives in LA. He’s a prodigious valet driver living his dream of parking cars.

Armisen and Michaels executive produce with Andrew Singer. Fabrega and Torres co-executive produce with Alice Mathias. Broadway Video produces in association with Más Mejor, the Latino-focused comedy studio it launched with NBCUniversal Telemundo, and Armisen’s Antigravico. Fernando Frias directed the pilot.

Armisen co-created and starred on Portlandia, which wrapped its eight-season run on IFC. He also writes, produces, and stars in IFC’s Documentary Now! alongside Seth Meyers and Bill Hader. When he is not in production, Armisen serves as the band leader for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Armisen recently starred in Aubrey Plaza and Liz Destro’s The Little Hours.

Ciangherrotti is repped by manager Raul Simancas. Fabrega is repped by Principal Entertainment, UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Torres is repped by 3 Arts, UTA, and HJTH. Armisen is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Morris Yorn.