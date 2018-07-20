Lore is coming back for its second season on Amazon just a little bit closer to Halloween than last time, Comic-Con learned today with a scary peek at the series.

Amazon

The hybrid anthology series based on Aaron Mahnke’s popular and often horrifying 2015-launched podcast will return on October 19, six days and a year after Season 1 launched on the Jeff Bezos streaming service

“It is scarier, it is really scarier,” executive producer Gale Anne Hurd told the San Diego Convention Center on Friday as the new Lore trailer (see above) and Season 2 debut date were revealed.

“The scope is much larger but the stories are much more intimate,” The Walking Dead EP added, noting that along with former Exorcist showrunner Sean Crouch joining Lore’s second season, the likes of TWD alum Alicia Witt and Steven Berkoff are among the cast.

As well as Lore and Comic-Con royalty in Hurd, Amazon’s SDCC panel on Friday featured turns from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan EP Carlton Cuse, The Tick creator Ben Edlund, Homecoming director Sam Esmail, Good Omens showrunner and co-author Neil Gaiman and Naren Shankar, showrunner of The Expanse. With a big activation outside the San Diego convention center for the August launching John Krasinski starrer, Amazon decided to pump up the hype for the project with a not so unexpected preview screening of Jack Ryan’s first episode today to close out their two-hour stint in Ballroom 20.