Australian actress Eliza Scanlen, who currently stars in HBO’s Amy Adams-starrer Sharp Objects, is being eyed to join the Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of Little Women, potentially joining an A-list cast consisting of Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamete Chalamet. Scanlen is in talks to play Beth March, the second youngest of the March sisters. Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel centers on the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, on their journey to womanhood, guided by their Marmee. Amy Pascal is producing the project with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production for the studio.