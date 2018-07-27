Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s is poised to collect $14.4 million in total compensation in fiscal 2018, a drop of nearly 60% from the prior fiscal year, according to filings with the SEC.

Last fiscal year, Feltheimer collected a pay package worth $35.4 million, which included the value of a front-loaded award of stocks and options that came with his new employment contract.

This fiscal year, which ended in March, Feltheimer’s compensation included a $3 million bonus in connection with the sale of the company’s interest in EPIX to MGM. The studio boss earned a base salary of $1.5 million and received $7 million in compensation as part of a non-equity incentive plan, plus nearly $2.8 million worth of stock options.

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns brought in nearly $9 million in total compensation for the 2018 fiscal year, which included a $2 million bonus in connection with the EPIX transaction. His pay dropped 67% from a year ago, when his total compensation reached $26.9 million.

As with Feltheimer, Burns’ pay package in fiscal 2017 reflected an award of stocks and options that came with his new contract.

The studio, which many viewed as a potential acquisition target during a furious period of media consolidation, has itself been in deal-making mode. It recently took a controlling interest in 3Arts Entertainment