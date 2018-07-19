Lions Gate Entertainment nominated its slate of directors in a regulatory filing this morning, including two new board members to replace those who are retiring.

The studio nominated former U.S. Ambassador to Austria Susan McCaw and a former Starz director, Daniel Sanchez, who is the nephew of billionaire investor John Malone. They would replace Malone and Scott Paterson, who will step down from the studio’s boardroom in September, after the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

McCaw is president of COM Investments, a private equity firm, a position she has held since April 2004. Before that, she was the managing partner of Eagle Creek Capital, a private investment firm specializing in technology investments. She also was a principal with Robertson, Stephens & co., a San Francisco-based technology investment bank.

She is a trustee emerita of Stanford University and is the board chair and founding board member of the Malala Fund.

Sanchez practices law in Stamford, Conn., and served as a Starz director from January 2013 until December 2016, when it was acquired by Lions Gate.