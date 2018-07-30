It’s official. Lindsay Lohan is coming to MTV. The network has set Lohan Beach Club (working title), a docuseries featuring Lohan, for premiere in 2019. Executive produced by Lohan in partnership with MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions, the docuseries began shooting this week in Mykonos, Greece.

The series follows Lohan as she works to to expand her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House in the Greek Islands. The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub in Mykonos. The debut of Lohan Beach House marks the star’s third business venture in the Greek Islands, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes, Greece.

Over the course of the season, Lohan’s team of handpicked brand ambassadors must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping bring Lohan’s vision to life. Per MTV, the stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer. You can watch a teaser below.

Lohan, who now resides in Dubai, has kept a low profile in Hollywood after years of becoming the fodder of tabloids. Her last film credit was Paul Schrader’s 2013 indie The Canyons. On the TV side, apart from a few guest appearances, she was in the cast of last year’s Season 1 of the Sky One comedy Sick Note in the UK starring Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.

“Lohan Beach Club (WT) offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” said Nina Diaz, President, Programming and Development for MTV. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Lily Neumeyer, Jessica Zalkind and Ben Hurvitz are executive producers for MTV. Lohan is repped by APA.