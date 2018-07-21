Those murmurings earlier this year that Lindsay Lohan was planning to star in a reality series for MTV might be gaining traction. Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Project Runway and Citizen Ruth producer Bunim-Murray Productions has reportedly come aboard to team with her on a potential show.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reported that the veteran reality producer is linked to the potential series, which is expected to center on Lohan’s new beach club in Mykonos, Greece. The Lohan Beach House was the backdrop for a recent New York Times feature on Lohan, in which she dropped a hint about teaming with MTV on Vanderpump Rules-type series focusing on her new business venture.

Lohan, who now resides in Dubai, has kept a low profile in Hollywood after years of becoming the fodder of tabloids. Her last film credit was Paul Schrader’s 2013 indie The Canyons. On the TV side, apart from a few guest appearances, she was in the cast of last year’s Season 1 of the Sky One comedy Sick Note in the UK starring Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.

Bunim/Murray Productions was a pioneer in the reality TV genre thanks to MTV’s Real World and Road Rules. Among its credits is E!’s Living Lohan, which mostly featured Lohan’s mother Dina and sister Ali. It aired one season in 2008.