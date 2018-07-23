EXCLUSIVE: Lin Shaye of the Insidious franchise) and Lost alum Sonya Walger are set for the indie crime thriller, Anderson Falls, joining Shawn Ashmore, Gary Cole, Daniella Alonso, Richard Harmon and Vahina Giocante in the film from Title Media and Lone Suspect.

French director Julien Seri is directing the film, which follows Detective Jeff Anderson (Ashmore) who, after his wife’s suicide, becomes convinced that she has in fact been murdered. Obsessed with his investigation, Anderson finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers. He’ll have to break all the rules to stop them from killing other women.

Giles Daoust wrote the script and will produce via Title Media with Lone Suspect’s Luke Barnett and Vincent Masciale as well as Mike Macari from Koji Productions. Catherine Dumonceaux will serve as executive producer.

Shaye next stars in The Grudge remake at Sony, while Walger just wrapped on the film Departures opposite Maisie Williams, Nina Dobrev, and Asa Butterfield.

Shaye is repped by Buchwald and Rugolo Entertainment. Walger is a client of Gersh and Authentic.