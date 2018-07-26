Lifetime is adding two more spinoffs from its popular Married at First Sight franchise this fall and adding more episodes of Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol as the net expands its unscripted slate.

The A+E Networks-owned cable channel said at TCA today that it has ordered Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island and Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After to join the Real Love block on Tuesdays in fall. Honeymoon Island brings back unmatched candidates from past seasons of the franchise for another shot of love at first sight. Happily Ever After focuses on three couples from past seasons as cameras continue to follow their stories. No premiere date is set for the pair of spinoffs produced by Kinetic Entertainment. Both will get eight-episode rookie seasons.

Lifetime also has ordered 20 additional episodes of Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol for its Justice for Women with Gretchen Carlson block on Mondays. Since its June prmeiere, the series from Big Fish Entertainment has grown the time period by 61% in adults 25-54, the net said.

Here are details about the new shows and the expanded one:

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: HONEYMOON ISLAND – Premieres Fall 2018

Married at First Sight has successfully created several long-lasting marriages (and babies!) throughout the past six seasons, however some couples were not as lucky in love. In Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, past Married at First Sight participants get a second chance at finding their soulmate. A group of 20 participants – fan favorites and unmatched candidates from previous seasons as well as other new singles – will be invited to an island for the opportunity to make connections with each other and work on falling in love. At the end of their stay, couples must decide whether they want to get married or part ways.

Eight one-hour episodes of Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island have been greenlit by Lifetime. The series is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Cat Rodriguez and Ally Simpson from Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: HAPPILY EVER AFTER – Premieres Fall 2018

Throughout the history of Married at First Sight, several relationships have withstood the ultimate commitment under the most unusual circumstances. Married at First Sight: Happily Ever Afterfollows three couples from past seasons who have decided to stay married beyond the experiment, chronicling the daily milestones of married life – the good, the bad, and the ugly. Shawniece and Jephte, from season six, will be among the couples featured in the series, highlighting the couple’s emotional journey to becoming parents to their first child together.

Eight one-hour episodes of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After have been greenlit by Lifetime. The series is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Alex Cross and Ally Simpson from Kinetic Content. Gena McCarthy and Shura Davidson executive produce for Lifetime.