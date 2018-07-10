The first full trailer for the Dan Fogelman-directed Life Itself has dropped its first full trailer and it will more than likely have you all up in your feelings.

Fogelman is best known for the tearjerking hit NBC series This Is Us so it only makes sense that he would translate that on to the big screen with the Amazon Studios multigenerational family drama. As seen in the trailer above, it is almost guaranteed that you will be grabbing for the tissues at multiple moments of his movie.

The story follows a New York couple that goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child. The movie follows the unexpected twists of their journey and how they create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes. Life Itself examines the perils and rewards of everyday life in a multigenerational saga featuring an all-star acting ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris- Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin.

Life Itself opens in theaters September 21.