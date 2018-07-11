Another bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty is headed to the small screen. EveryWhere Studios has optioned the rights to Moriarty’s Three Wishes for a series adaptation written by playwright/TV writer Lila Feinberg (Younger). I hear the drama project is set up at Netflix for development.

Three Wishes marks EveryWhere Studios’ first project since veteran executive/producer Karen Glass was brought in as new head of development.

Three Wishes follows three wildly different sisters as their lives intertwine and unfold around their glamorous Manhattan wedding weekend that ends in a shocking tragedy. When a scandalous secret emerges, the tight-knit bond among the sisters is tested as they unravel a mystery that ripples throughout each of their lives.

Moriarty executive produces alongside Tom Mazza and David Calvert-Jones for EveryWhere Studios, with Glass serving as co-executive producer.

“We are thrilled to work with Liane and Lila on this fresh and relatable story about three sisters and their flawed yet wonderful dynamic as they navigate through life,” said EveryWhere Studios CEO Mazza. “As soon as Karen came on board, she identified this story as one that would have broad audience appeal and provide three strong roles for female actors. We are aiming to move forward with production in 2019.

Moriarty is the author of seven international best-selling novels, with Big Little Lies, The Husband’s Secret and Truly Madly Guilty each claiming the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller list. HBO’s multiple Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies is currently in production on its second installment with Moriarty producing.

Feinberg also recently was tapped to adapt Shari Lapena’s bestselling thriller novel The Couple Next Door as a TV series for Paramount Television, Anonymous Content and Sugar23. Feinberg has several projects in various stages of development, including Pulse, which is based on her semi-autobiographical play Vertebrae, with Made Up Stories set to produce. She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and attorney Tara Kole.

Prior to joining EveryWhere Studios, Glass ran her own production shingle, Glassworks Entertainment, where she produced the Nickelodeon TV movie Swindle, developed telefilms for Lifetime and currently is developing The Battle of Versailles at HBO Films with director Ava DuVernay. She began her career at the Walt Disney Studios, working in motion picture development, production, marketing and distribution.

EWS recently signed an overall co-production deal with Jenny Daly’s T-Group Productions, which will serve as the production entity for EWS including their five-picture commitment with People magazine at Freeform for a slate of true story movies under the banner People Presents.