EXCLUSIVE: We are finding out more details about the new co-lead character on Fox’s cop series Lethal Weapon that will be played by Seann William Scott. His name is Wesley Cole, a war veteran and a father. Former Psych star Maggie Lawson has been tapped to play his ex and mother of his child in a recurring tole on the upcoming third season of the show from Warner Bros. TV.

Lawson will play Natalie Flynn, an emergency room surgeon and Wesley’s ex-girlfriend. The two met in an active war zone years earlier, where Natalie served as a medic, and had a brief romance that resulted in a child. Over a decade later, Cole once again is a regular in Natalie’s ER — he’s moved to Los Angeles to get closer to both her and their kid.

American Pie alum Scott was recruited in May to star opposite Damon Wayans Jr. on Lethal Weapon, replacing original co-lead Clayne Crawford, whose option was not be picked up over on-set behavior issues.

At the time, the network and WBTV only said that Scott will play a new character who will be partnered with Wayans’ Murtaugh. There was talk that Scott could play a brother to Crawford’s Riggs, though that does not appear to be the case unless they, for some reason, have different last names.

Lawson starred as female lead Juliet O’Hara on the USA comedy-drama series Psych for its eight-season run and reprised the role on the Psych holiday special last year. She continues to recur on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. Lawson’s series credits also include a starring role on the comedy series Back in the Game on ABC and Angel From Hell on CBS and recurring on Two and a Half Men and The Ranch. Lawson is repped by Gersh, manager Jason Barrett & attorney Michael Schenkman.