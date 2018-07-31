Hulu has given a pilot order to an adaptation of Less Than Zero, based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel of the same name, from Ellis, Greenleaf creator Craig Wright and Fox 21 Television Studios, with Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead, Paper Towns) cast as the lead, Deadline has learned. The project has been in development at the premium cabler since April.

Adapted by Wright, Less Than Zero follows a college freshman returning home for Christmas to spend time with his ex-girlfriend and his friend who struggles with addiction. Less Than Zero presents a look at the culture of wealthy, decadent youth in Los Angeles.

Abrams will play Clay. Having grown up in the “excess and lavish 80s Los Angeles,” but unlike all of his friends who stayed behind for college, Clay is in now in his freshman year on the east coast. He returns home for winter break in the pilot and has a complicated relationship with Blair, his high school girlfriend, and is worried about his friend Julian.

Wright executive produces with Ellis.

Less Than Zero was previously adapted as a feature film starring Robert Downey Jr., James Spader, Jami Gertz and Andrew McCarthy. Ellis co-wrote with Harley Peyton the screenplay for the 1987 movie, produced by Fox 21 sibling 20th Century Fox.

Abrams’ most recently recurred on the final season of FX’s The Americans, as well as Showtime’s SMILF. His other TV credits include The Walking Dead, Silicon Valley and Shameless, and features Paper Towns, Gangster Squad and The Kings of Summer.