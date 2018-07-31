Facing allegations from six women in the New Yorker over sexual misconduct and a stringent corporate battle with Shari Redstone, Les Moonves will not be charged with sex crimes by the Los Angeles County District Attorney despite clams by two women.

Having been informed earlier this year of alleged incidents that occurred back in the mid-1980s with the then Lorimar Television executive, Jackie Lacey’s office declined to pursue the matters due to the statue of limitations on such sexual abuse claims having long since expired.

CBS did not respond to request for comment on this latest matter involving their CEO.

“Victim encountered suspect through employment in the television industry,” the February 23 evaluation worksheet from the L.A. D.A’s Entertainment Sex Crimes Task Force noted. “Victim has reported multiple incidents of assault by suspect,” the one page document adds. “Victim disclosed the second two incidents to a friend approximately a year before making report to law enforcement.

This is similar to the call that Lacey’s office made in in 2016 and 2014 in deciding not to pursue sex crime charges against the much accused Bill Cosby. Two years ago, the L.A. D.A. cited “insufficient evidence to prove these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt” over alleged sexual assault incidents in 2008 and 1965.

No decision has been made by Lacey’s office in regards to the also much accused Harvey Weinstein.

While Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr’s office indicted the much accused and now potentially life behind bars facing Weinstein on multiple sex crime charges this spring after an investigation by the NYPD, the L.A. County D.A. has yet to make a public move pro or con on the disgraced producer. Months ago, both the LAPD and the Beverly Hills Police provided what has been described as “detailed” information to Lacey’s office on numerous sexual assault claims against Weinstein here on the West Coast.

As for Moonves, he has denied any assault claims.

“I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” Moonves was quoted in the New Yorker piece. in relation to the half a dozen women Ronan Farrow spoke to. “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”