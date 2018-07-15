The latest adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel Les Miserables is coming to Masterpiece PBS, and the first look at cast images are out.

Masterpiece is teaming with BBC One on the upcoming six-part event. The partners have set key cast with Dominic West playing Jean Valjean and David Oyelowo as Javert. Lily Collins has also boarded as Fantine with Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier. A co-production from Lookout Point and BBC Studios, the drama began shooting in February.

Shown: David Oyelowo as Javert Masterpiece PBS

Andrew Davies is adapting from the original novel — rather than the musical — and delving deep into the many layers of Valjean and Javert’s cat-and-mouse relationship, set against the epic backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. Tom Shankland is directing.

Also joining the cast are Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals) as Cosette, Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country) as Marius and Erin Kellyman (Raised By Wolves) as Eponine.

Davies exec produces with Faith Penhale for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios, Mona Qureshi for BBC One and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. West and Oyelowo have also taken executive producer credits. Chris Carey is producing.

The project was originally to be made in association with The Weinstein Co, but its involvement was scrubbed in October in the wake of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

BBC Worldwide is handling international distribution. West is repped by Tavistock Wood and WME; Oyelowo is with CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Inphenate; Collins is at CAA.