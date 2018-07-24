Longtime friends and producing partners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner have decided to go their separate ways, work-wise. The two have decided to split as producing partners before their joint overall deal for their A Casual Romance Productions banner expires in December at HBO, Deadline has confirmed.

Dunham and Konner, who worked together on all six seasons of Girls, are currently executive producing HBO’s upcoming comedy series Camping, starring Jennifer Garner.

“We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices,” . While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward,” Dunham and Konner said in a joint statement provided to Deadline.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.