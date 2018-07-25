A day after it was announced that Girls creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner were going their own ways with different production pacts at HBO, the latter showed up without the former at today’s TCA session for their next comedy series Camping.

“We feel super lucky to have had eight amazing years together, we just want to do different things. There’s no drama to be found there. It’s just about the creative process,” said Konner about their split. Dunham was a no show today at TCA because she was under the weather.

Would the two work on a second season of the Jennifer Garner-Juliette Lewis-David Tennant comedy? For Konner, there isn’t a season two yet.

Camping, their next comedy half hour follows a married couple played by Garner and Tennant, whose outdoors weekend goes sideways when girlfriends tag along, specifically a meek sister, a free spirit and a buttoned down best friend. For Garner, it’s her first time back on TV since Alias. Why this? She was smitten by Konner and Dunham’s writing, however, acknowledged it wasn’t like she was passing up a number of TV roles. “If people were offering me (parts) on TV, they weren’t making their way to me. I was just working it a different way. I assumed at one point, I’d be going back to TV.” said Garner adding that she enjoys “the familial” nature of TV and the excitement that each week’s script brings.

A big plus with Camping for Garner, especially since she’s a mom, the series is shot locally in the Los Angeles area. It’s one of the reasons why Garner is fine being the lead in a 1/2 hour limited series versus taking on another 22-episode network lead.

Camping reps a 180 for Tennant who in recent TV times delivered a sublime, sinister turn as the villain in Netflix/Marvel’s Jessica Jones. His approach to both the gravitas and the guffaws is the same: “Comedy is always trying to be truthful,” says the actor, “If you try to be funny, it can become a little knowing. It’s about the characters; they have to be believable and rooted in something real.”