Warner Bros unveiled the cast of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part — Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatrice — with Phil Lord and Chris Miller as part of the studio’s Hall H presentation Saturday at Comic-Con.

The Con crowd sparked to a new trailer that sets the stage for the space mayhem.

Pratt talked about “growing up with these toys as a kid, and you’re in the hall of fame when you’ve been memorialized in a Lego movie.”

There was an element of Marvel in the air, even though it’s WB’s rival: Pratt stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, and acknowledged that the movie takes elements of his life and that there could be some kind of shout-out.

“I was given the role while on Parks and Recreation,” he said. “By the time I finished the recording sessions, I was Star Lord. My life is computer simulation — a lot of my life captured in spirit of the character.”

The other Marvel shout-out came when Miller set up the trailer, and acknowledged the big green cast he was wearing that seemed like it was encrusted with infinity stones from Avengers: Infinity War. He said that he is mending a broken wrist and that “my kids glued an Infinity gauntlet onto it.”

The Lego Movie sequel bows February 8, 2019.