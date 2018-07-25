Looks like Warners Bros has become the Pokémon master. Deadline has confirmed that Legendary’s Detective Pikachu will now be released by Warner Bros, which is taking over the distribution rights originally set up at Universal Pictures where Legendary has a deal.

Despite the move, the Rob Letterman-directed pic will keep its original release date of May 10, 2019, Warner Bros says.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton, the first live-action Pokémon will be built around Detective Pikachu, a character in the Pokemon universe that was introduced through a video game in Japan.

Legendary Entertainment struck a deal with Pokémon Company launch the film franchise back in 2016 and teamed with Universal to handle the film’s release outside of Japan.

The news comes as Legendary nears the end of its distribution pact with Universal in December. The move points to signs of a possible reunion between Legendary and WB, which previously had an eight-year distribution deal with the then-Thomas Tull-run company now owned by Wanda.

As of right now, WB’s May release slate includesThe Sun Is Also a Star (May 17), an animated Minecraft movie (May 24), and then the Legendary biggie Godzilla: King of the Monsters (May 31).