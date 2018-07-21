“This is a story of magic, of secrets and betrayals, first loves and first heartbreaks. It’s a story of friendship and family, of battling our own demons so we can face the monsters around us. This is a story, our story, of trying to be normal in a world that is anything but. The only question is, will we be its heroes or its villains?” Stay tuned to see if that question is answered.

Legacies executive producer/writer Julie Plec unveiled the trailer for the next chapter of The Vampire Diaries/The Originals trilogy Saturday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con. She was joined onstage by series stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis for the video presentation followed by a Q&A.

Legacies tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, played by Russell, and others come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses…all under the watchful eye of headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Davis).

Plec co-writes and executive produces with Brett Matthews. Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo also executive produce. Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with My So-Called Television and Alloy Entertainment.

Legacies airs on Thursday this fall at 9/8c on the CW.

Check out the trailer above.