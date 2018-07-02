LeBron James To The Lakers Has Huge Potential On The Court – And For His Entertainment Enterprises

Basketball talent isn’t the only reason – and maybe not even the main reason – that LeBron James is coming to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now a more permanent resident of the capital of American show business and one of the major media centers of the world, James has a chance to grow the businesses that will provide the foundation for the rest of his post-NBA life. While there has been no shortage of business opportunities for James while he was based in Cleveland and Miami, coming to Los Angeles promises to take things to the next level for his various enterprises. It’s worth noting that James is a long-time friend of investor Warren Buffett, a billionaire who has mentored him for some time. In an interview with NBA TV, Buffett once described LeBron as someone who “talked smarter about business deals than plenty of MBAs I’ve met … when I talked with him first, he was 21 then… He knew a lot more than I did when I was 21.”

James now has the opportunity to also more extensively pick the brain of Magic Johnson, one of the most successful African-American businessmen and someone who leveraged his Los Angeles celebrity into a huge business empire.

For now, James’s SpringHill Entertainment has several deals under wraps. Its first feature film slated is a remake of the 1990 Kid ‘n Play film “House Party.” There’s also a CBS-produced sports agency comedy series in the works. James has also been an executive producer on numerous television developments.

There’s also the possibility of an expanded acting career. James received praise for his role in the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck.

Of course, all of the above flows from James’s immense talent on the baskeball court. Given that he’s been to eight straight NBA finals, it’s a safe bet that good times are ahead – not only for the Lakers, but for James’s business future.