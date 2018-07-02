Hollywood did not waste any time to roll out the welcome wagon for LeBron James after he turned in his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey and signed a 4-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday.
Kobe Bryant, Chris Rock, Ava DuVernay, Chrissy Teigen, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube were just some of the big names to congratulate James on his new gig. While some applauded and tweeted celebratory words, some, like Rock, cracked jokes saying “Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years Eastern Conference champions.” Teigen also chimed in with jokes of her own saying, “@elcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house.” Even Kathy Griffin sent her congratulations — but she also folded in a jab to Laura Ingraham, who once told Bryant to “shut up and dribble.”
Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video welcoming him saying that he is going to be a star on and off the court while others posted images of James with a Lakers jersey.
Read the tweets below.