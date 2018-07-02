Hollywood did not waste any time to roll out the welcome wagon for LeBron James after he turned in his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey and signed a 4-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday.

Kobe Bryant, Chris Rock, Ava DuVernay, Chrissy Teigen, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube were just some of the big names to congratulate James on his new gig. While some applauded and tweeted celebratory words, some, like Rock, cracked jokes saying “Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years Eastern Conference champions.” Teigen also chimed in with jokes of her own saying, “@elcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house.” Even Kathy Griffin sent her congratulations — but she also folded in a jab to Laura Ingraham, who once told Bryant to “shut up and dribble.”

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video welcoming him saying that he is going to be a star on and off the court while others posted images of James with a Lakers jersey.

Read the tweets below.

I am sure the Lakernation is rejoicing The acquisition of LeBron James means that the Lakers are just a smidgen away from being real contenders. Congrats to @MagicJohnson & @LALakersLive et al. Cross your fingers for news from San Antonio. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 2, 2018

Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years eastern conference champions. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) July 2, 2018

Welcome to LA, @KingJames! You’re gonna love my hometown. And we’re gonna love you back! 👑🌞🏀 pic.twitter.com/I8Ap0uvOdU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 2, 2018

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

Lakers got LeBron, congratulations LA & Congratulations Magic Johnson remember when Dick Stain Dan LeBaTard questioned if Magic was “qualified” for the job?The DickStainDan who’s Father is on TV daily? Fire Yourself & Fire Poppy NOW. You know Jack Shit @LeBatardShow @Stugotz790 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 2, 2018

Can’t believe it! — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) July 2, 2018

cc: @IngrahamAngle he's still dribbling but thankfully he's not shutting up. https://t.co/4UEwatoUPG — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 2, 2018

Honestly, this LeBron news is the best birthday present my husband could have possibly gotten. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 2, 2018

YES Thank you @KingJames Welcome to LA ! Congratulations to the @Lakers Owners @MagicJohnson and his Front Office and all of LakersNation https://t.co/Clv29BrTBu — Rick Fox (@RickFox) July 2, 2018

LEBRON JAMES WILL PLAY BASKETBALL IN THE CITY I LIVE IN AND I AM GOING TO APPRECIATE THAT SHIT — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 2, 2018