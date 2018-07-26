HBO Sports and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s digital media company Uninterrupted are teaming to produce The Shop, with HBO today ordering several episodes of the barbershop-set talk show to premiere throughout the year and beginning next month.

The parties said the series will offer unfiltered conversation and debate with some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment, set in different barbershops around the country. The first episode — which will feature Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Los Angeles Sparks’ Candace Parker, and New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara — will debut August 28 at 11 PM.

James, who just signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract to join the Los Angeles Lakers, has been setting up deals all over town via his and Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment. The company already is teaming with HBO Sports on the college sports docu Student Athlete which bows October 2.

James, Carter, Peter Nelson and Rick Bernstein are executive producers of The Shop, and the supervising producer is Bentley Weiner.