Lauren Fox has joined CAA as a television literary agent. She will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office.

Fox comes to CAA from UTA, where she began her career in 2001 and was promoted to agent in 2004. Clients that she represented there included Eliot Laurence (Claws), Amy Rardin & Jessica O’Toole (Charmed), Eli Horowitz (Homecoming), Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher), Taylor Elmore (Blood & Treasure, Justified), Danny Brocklehurst (Safe, The Five), Chris Hollier (Roswell), Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2), Gloria Calderon Kellett (One Day At a Time), Seth Hoffman (The Walking Dead), Jennifer Schuur (My Brilliant Friend, The Catch), Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster (You Are My Friend, Beautiful Ruins), and Rashida Jones & Will McCormack’s Le Train Train (Claws).