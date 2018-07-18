Tim Allen and Nancy Travis have spotted a “Fox” in the woods — but it isn’t that kind of fox.

In a new teaser for the upcoming revival for Last Man Standing on Fox, Allen and Travis are sitting around a campfire as Mike and Vanessa Baxter. Vanessa says she sees a fox and Mike baits her into saying it three more times before looking at the camera and saying, “I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times.” This is, of course, referencing the sitcom’s move from ABC to Fox.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing ran for six seasons on ABC and aired its last episode on March 31, 2017. As seen in the teaser, Allen and Travis will reprise their roles and they will be joined by Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, and Hector Elizondo. Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison, who played the Baxter children Mandy and Boyd, will not be returning. They are in the process of being recast.

Last Man Standing follows a married father of three girls who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women. The seventh season of Last Man Standing will premiere Friday, Sept. 28 at 8/7 PM.