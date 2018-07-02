Last Man Standing will be without two of its original cast members for its upcoming revival on Fox. Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison, who played Mandy and Boyd Baxter — the daughter and grandson, respectively, of Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter — in the original series on ABC, have opted not to return for Season 7. Both roles are in the process of being recast, Deadline has confirmed.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing stars Allen as a married father of three girls who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.

The bulk of the show’s core cast is back including Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson. Co-star Hector Elizondo also has a deal in place to come back. His casting is currently in second position to his NBC comedy pilot Guess Who Died, which was not picked up at the network but is still being shopped.

Kevin Abbott, who served as an executive producer on the original series for most of its six seasons on ABC, with stints as showrunner in Season 1 and the second half of Season 6, is back as executive producer/showrunner for Season 7. He will be joined by three other veteran Last Man Standing writer/executive producers: Matt Berry — who also served as showrunner on the original — Kevin Hench and Ed Yeager.

Last Man Standing, from 20th Century Fox TV, is slated to return to its longtime Friday 8 PM slot in the fall.

