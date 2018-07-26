Coming off her work on the Amazon limited series Picnic at Hanging Rock, multi-hyphenate Larysa Kondracki has signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, the producer, director and writer will develop and produce original series for the studio, with the option to serve as director for select series. Kondracki, who was director-showrunner on Picnic at Hanging Rock, will produce the projects for Prime Video via her Smadginelli banner.

“Larysa has a unique, particular vision and we were blown away by her take on Picnic At Hanging Rock. She made the story seem modern, timeless and avant-garde all at the same time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “By signing her to a first look deal, we have a triple threat player who will enthrall our Prime Video audience with whatever she does next.”

Picnic at Hanging Rock, a re-imagining of Joan Lindsay’s classic Australian novel, chronicled the mysterious disappearances of three schoolgirls and one teacher on Valentine’s Day 1900. Natalie Dormer starred, along with Yael Stone.

Kondracki recently directed ABC’s drama pilot The Fix, which was picked up to series. She also is in development on the horror-drama Cul-De-Sac for NBC and Blumhouse where she will serve as executive producer on the project, as well as direct the potential pilot. Her previous TV directing credits include Better Call Saul, Legion, The Americans, and The Walking Dead, among others. Kondracki also directed and co-wrote her debut feature film The Whistleblower, starring Rachel Weisz as a United Nations peacekeeper who uncovered a sex trafficking ring in Bosnia operating under the eye of the UN.

Kondracki is the latest creative auspice to sign a deal with Amazon Studios, which is ramping up its talent roster under new head Jennifer Salke.

“I am thrilled to be back in business with Amazon,” said Kondracki. “Jen Salke and the entire Amazon team were such incredible collaborators during Picnic at Hanging Rock, and I’m excited for the opportunity to be creating together again.”