Lantern Entertainment has enlisted three industry veterans — Steve Beeks, Alexa Platt and Lauren Zalaznick — as advisors to help prepare for the launch of the new company to be formed from its acquisition of The Weinstein Company’s assets.

Co-founders of corporate parent Lantern Capital, Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, said they sought the entertainment expertise to position the company for a future in developing, producing and delivering content across multiple platforms.

REX/Shutterstock/Associated Press/Open Road Films

“As we close this transaction in the coming days, these industry experts will help us implement a thoughtful strategy to launch Lantern Entertainment,” said Mitchell and Brajovic in a statement. “We have such tremendous respect for Alexa, Lauren and Steve. This further underscores our commitment to engage the best in the business in this formative stage of the new company.”

Paving the way to close on the asset acquisition, Lantern Entertainment said it recently resolved concerns raised about the transaction by reaching a collective agreement with the Unsecured Creditors’ Committee and The Weinstein Co. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court will hold a hearing Wednesday in Delaware to consider the revised purchase agreement, which reduced the price to $289 million (a discount of $21 million that reflected the number of outstanding claims against The Weinstein Co.).

In addition, Lantern Entertainment has already negotiated a productive deal with NBCUniversal for the award-winning reality series Project Runway to return to its original cable home on Bravo.

Beeks is an experienced corporate officer and leader of multiple “turn-around” situations, who served most recently as co-president and co-COO of Lionsgate Entertainment. He was with the studio for two decades and is seen as a key strategist in its growth. Beeks also served as president of home entertainment for Artisan Entertainment, Hallmark Entertainment and Republic Pictures.

Platt was previously chief financial officer for Open Road Films and head of finance at AwesomenessTV where she managed the financial operations and strategic planning for the YouTube network.

Zalaznick has a long career in media, from her start as an award-winning independent feature film producer to her most recent role as EVP at NBCUniversal. She was associated with high-end, urbane content that defined Bravo during her tenure including Top Chef and Project Runway. She also was instrumental in Telemundo securing rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. She left the media company after her cable turf was consolidated under Bonnie Hammer.