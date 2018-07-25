EXCLUSIVE: Extras and Sherlock Gnomes actress Ashley Jensen is the first cast aboard for Disney’s Lady And The Tramp reboot, I understand.

Jensen has landed a supporting role in the anticipated pic voicing Scottish Terrier Jackie (in the original movie it was Jock), a loyal supporter to Lady. Disney is currently gathering lead and supporting cast on the movie, which could potentially go into production later this year.

Disney recently tapped The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean to helm the live-action/CG hybrid update of the animated classic, which is a priority project for the studio’s as-yet-untitled streaming service slated to launch in late 2019.

The movie will be an exclusive to the service — which will include film and TV content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm — and it won’t have a theatrical run.

The 1955 original followed an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, and the two embark on many romantic adventures including that iconic spaghetti smooch dinner scene.

Andrew Bujalski wrote the script for the new adaption, which Brigham Taylor is producing.

Jensen was nominated for an Emmy for her role in BBC-HBO series Extras and was also a regular on ABC’s Ugly Betty. Small screen credits also include recent Amazon original Catastrophe. Features include The Lobster and Hysteria while she has notched up a string of supporting roles in major family movies including Gnomeo & Juliet,The Pirates! Band Of Misfits and Arthur Christmas.