DC Comics villain Lobo will be wreaking havoc on the second season of Syfy’s Krypton. Producers announced the plan for the introduction of the character during the show’s panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-con. Casting for the character has not yet been announced.

Lobo is from the peaceful planet of Czarnia, born a devil in the midst of utopia. Loosely translated from his native language, his name means “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” As a teenager, he single-handedly slaughtered his entire civilization, becoming the last of his race. Now the mercenary roams the universe on his motorcycle, getting paid for what he loves most—murder and mayhem.

Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet. The series follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who is faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed to restore the fate of his future grandson. In Season 1, with Krypton’s leadership in disarray and the House of El ostracized, Seg found himself in a difficult position: redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves, while being challenged by familiar DC characters Brainiac (Blake Ritson) and Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos).

In season one, history was re-written, and season two will continue to craft a new legacy and examine the consequences of season one. In some ways it’s a new start as the world they saved is re-defined. Producers teased that no one is safe in season two and there will be character deaths. The series also is expanding beyond Kandor to other planets as Doomsday is unleashed. We’ll also see the origins of Brainiac and get a better sense of the true threat he poses.

Today’s panel in the Indigo Ballroom featured executive producer/showrunner Cameron Welsh, cast members Cameron Cuffe, Wallis Day, Shaun Sipos, Ann Ogbomo and DC Entertainment’s Dan Evans.

Krypton Season 2 returns in 2019 on Syfy.