Korean distribution and production powerhouse CJ Entertainment is launching a specialty genre label – 413 Pictures.

The Snowpiercer producer, which is growing its U.S. footprint, plans to develop, produce and finance 2-4 English-language genre films a year, along with 4-5 local-language Asian titles. The label will include original projects and remakes and is focusing on elevated thrillers and supernatural horrors.

All CJ genre films, both English-language and local-language Asian movies, will be released under the banner going forward. The first films released in the U.S. will be Hide And Seek, which is due to go into production this fall, and The Housemaid, which is earmarked for a 2019 start.

Joel David Moore (The Guest) is directing the former, a remake of the hit Korean social horror-thriller written and directed by Huh Jung. The latter is an English-language remake of Vietnam’s highest-grossing horror film. Geoffrey Fletcher (Precious) is writing the adapted screenplay for CJ and 413. The original explores racial and social themes through a period horror film. The remake stays true to that concept and takes place in the deep South during the Reconstruction Era.

CJ has remained aggressive in pursuing local-language productions and currently has a number of films in development across territories throughout Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. These include a Thai horror remake of Korean film A Portrait Of A Beauty and the Korean horror Closet.

The former is due to go into production at the end of this year and is being financed and produced by CJ Major Entertainment, the joint venture between CJ and Major Cineplex Group, Thailand’s largest cinema company. The adapted version will be written by Eakasit Thairaat, a prominent horror screenwriter in Thailand and it will mark the feature debut of commercials director Surapong Ploensang.

Closet is written and directed by Kim Kwang Bin and will star Korean actors Ha Jung Woo and Kim Nam Gil. Producers are Artist Company, Moonlight Film and CJ.

Said Francis Chung, “Our vision for 413 Pictures is to produce unique and original genre films, globally and locally, as well as identifying and evaluating IP that can be remade in other territories around the world. Beyond the tremendous commercial upsides to having a dedicated, branded genre label, an important aspect of 413 Pictures will be to discover and nurture emerging genre voices in Asia for both local and U.S. markets.”

CJ said the name 413 Pictures is derived from four being an unlucky number in Asia and 13 being an unlucky number in the U.S.

This year the company has also signed Carol screenwriter Phyllis Nagy to direct and write an adaptation of non-fiction book The Vanished and closed a deal with Drake Doremus to direct the internally developed Aurora, which Salvador Paskowitz is writing.