Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle ,” Fox News said in a statement this afternoon. Deadline has confirmed Guilfoyle, who has been with Fox News Channel since 2006, will not not appear on The Five today to say so long. Katie Pavlich is filling in tonight.

Fox News’s statement followed confirmation of Guilfoyle’s exit from Donald Trump Jr. adviser Andrew Surabian, who tweeted this afternoon that she will be on the campaign trail with Don Junior, who she is dating, for Republicans in the fall. Surabian called it “a win for the entire GOP,” describing her as “one of the most influential voices in the # MAGA movement” who “knows how to light up a crowd.”

Last year it was reported that POTUS was considering her to replace White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, but nothing came of it.

Instead, Guilfoyle is signing on with America First Policies, which touts President Donald Trump’s agenda, insiders report.

First news of today’s exit came from Vanity Fair‘s Gabe Sherman, who had no other details.