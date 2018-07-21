Because every planet needs to be saved from villainry, Disney Channel unveiled at Comic-Con today the first photo of Sadie Stanley in character as the title toon in Kim Possible, the live-action movie premieres next year.

Here’s a side-by-side look at the real and drawn duo:

Written by Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Josh Cagan and hailing from Middleton Productions, the Kim Possible movie also stars Sean Giambrone — who leads sibling network ABC’s The Goldbergs — as Kim’s loyal bestie Ron Stoppable. Alyson Hannigan plays as brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (aka Mom Possible); Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega are the villainous Drakken and Shego, respectively; Connie Ray is grandmother Nana Possible; Ciara Wilson plays new high school student Athena; Erika Tham is Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie; and Issac Ryan Brown plays teen computer genius Wade.

Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky are co-directing and co-producing Kim Possible, with McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine serving as executive producers.

The animated comedy adventure series launched in 2002 and centered on a strong teenager who uses her brain, heart and expertise to save the day. Throughout 87 episodes, Kim Possible (voiced by Christy Carlson Romero) traversed the social hierarchy of high school and, with Ron Stoppable and his naked mole-rat Rufus by her side, thwarted power-hungry villains. It inspired a pair of animated original movies: Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time (2003) and Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005).